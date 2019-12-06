Klamath Falls Community Band will perform a concert celebrating the holiday season on Saturday, Dec. 7 at 4 p.m. at Mills Elementary School auditorium.
The concert will feature a variety of familiar Christmas classics, as well as a Hanukkah song, and a memorial piece to commemorate the Dec. 7 anniversary of the attack on Pearl Harbor, titled “At Dawn They Slept.” The Community Band takes a different take on familiar classics, with influences from cultures around.
The concert is the first of the season for the Community Band after reforming in the fall. The collective of passionate musicians of varied backgrounds typically perform concerts every December, March, and for Fourth of July festivities. This year’s Klamath Falls Community band features five to six new members, and several others who return after being away from the group. The band includes high school and college students, to medical professionals and more.
The performance is a return to roots for the Klamath Falls Community Band, which played its first show under the current structure at Mills Elementary. In the time since the Ross Ragland Theater has been its common venue, and the Fourth of July concerts are normally performed at Veterans Memorial Park.
For more information about the Klamath Falls Community Band email basincommunityband@gmail.com, or visit www.klamathcommunityband.com.