Note: We've recently updated our online systems. If you can't login please try resetting your password. You must login with an email address. If you don't have an email associated with your account email
customercare@heraldandnews.com for help creating one.
1 of 2
The annual Ride the Rim event at Crater Lake National Park — with two car-free days for bikers and pedestrians — has been canceled again in 2021.
Two vehicle-free Saturdays await cycling enthusiasts at the annual Ride the Rim event, a trek around Crater Lake with multiple rest stops and bike corrals, on Sept. 11 and Sept. 18.
The annual cycling event attracts hundreds of riders to Crater Lake National Park every year for the approximately 25-mile route around East Rim Drive, or complete the entire route of roughly 33-miles. Each Saturday’s ride will open on the East Rim at 8 a.m. and remain closed to vehicles until 6 p.m.
Riders, runners and walkers, whether registered or not, need to check in at either the North Junction or Crater Lake National Park headquarters. Participants are asked to wear helmets, and facemasks while at rest stops, to check their equipment prior to starting. Basic bike repair kits will be available at each rest stop.
While registration is free, with a suggested $10 donation to help cover expenses, Crater Lake National Park entrance fees still apply. Vehicle parking is available at the Steel Visitor Center, North Junction, and Picnic Hill. Due to COVID-19 protocols, there will be no shuttle service provided this year.
Five rest stops are provided at locations around the Crater Lake rim: North Junction, Cleetwood Cove, White Bark Pine, Dutton Ridge, and the Steel Visitor Center. Rest stops will include restrooms, snacks, trash bins, first aid kits, and repair kits. No SAG wagons will be provided this year.