11-06 Chris calonje

Chris Calonje, a birding enthusiast from Colombia with Klamath Falls ties, will be the featured guest for a virtual tour of birding sites in Colombia at an upcoming Audubon Society meeting.

 Submitted photo

Klamath Audobon Society will welcome Chris Calonje for a virtual birding tour of southwestern Colombia, according to a news release.

Taking place at 7 p.m. on Tuesday, Nov. 10, the event is an opportunity to connect to a renowned birder with local ties. Calonje was born and raised in Colombia, and after studies and a career in environmental science in California and Klamath Falls, he returned to his native country to launch his eco-tourism company — Colombia Birdwatch.

Calonje still has a home in Klamath Falls, which he returns to regularly. He has been leading tours in all regions of Colombia since 2010 when he guided a group from Klamath Audubon.

To participate in the virtual birding tour, register at www.klamathaudubon.org.

