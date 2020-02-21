Entering its 18th year, the Ross Ragland Theater’s (RRT) feature fundraiser for its youth programs will take place Saturday evening when the Red Tie Romp returns for an evening of glitz and glamour – Broadway style.
The beloved annual fundraiser features tributes to classic Broadway shows, matched with food and auctions; all in support of the Ross Ragland Theater’s various youth education and outreach programs. Festivities commence at 5 p.m., with proceeds supporting arts education in regional schools, serving more than 20,000 individual opportunities for arts immersion for students from kindergarten through high school each year.
Featured food for dinner will include samples from Mia’s and Pia’s Pizzeria & Brewhouse and dinner provided by Encore Catering (Captain Jack’s Stronghold). There will also be specialty cocktails provided throughout the evening. The evening’s festivities will include silent and live auctions as well. Items, services and unique experiences being offered are donated by local businesses. Live entertainment on stage will highlight some of Broadway’s most memorable musicals.
In the spirit of the tradition, wearing red ties is strongly encouraged, but not required. Tickets for the 18th annual Red Tie Romp are $100 for individuals, or $700 for a table of eight.
The funds raised through the annual Red Tie Romp help fund the RRT’s Youth StARTS program, a collaborative effort to provide arts education directly in schools and traditional classroom settings offering music, dance, movement and other arts immersion offerings. Additionally, the Ross Ragland Theater’s annual youth-oriented offerings include theater camps, after school classes, and young audience film matinees.
A limited number of tickets are available to the Red Tie Romp. Tickets may be purchased through the Ross Ragland Theater box office during business hours at 541-884-LIVE (5483) or online at www.rrtheater.org.