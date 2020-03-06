Rambling House, a Celtic collective blending Americana and traditional Irish music and dance, will bring a festive celebration of Irish sights and sounds for St. Patrick’s Day on Tuesday, March 17 at 7:30 p.m. at the Ross Ragland Theater.
Under the direction of Grammy-winning guitarist William Coulter, the group includes masters of music and dance such as Edwin Huizinga, who previously collaborated with Stevie Wonder; soprano Amanda Powell, of Apollo’s Fire; Brian Bigley, Tomaseen Foley, Eimar Arkins and Marcus Donnely. The festive Irish music is accented with the percussive beats of irish step-dancing on stage choreographed by Riverdance veterans Brandon Asazawa and Alyssa Reichert.
In addition to the Rambling House show, the collective is also responsible for the seasonal and revered “A Celtic Christmas” program.
The name “Rambling House” comes from a long celebrated Irish tradition, kept alive to this day in rural counties of Ireland. A Rambling House is a regularly-organized community celebration to gather to revel in music, stories, food, jokes and dance.
Tickets for Rambling House range from $23, $27, and $32, plus transaction fees. The Ross Ragland Theater is located at 218 N. 7th St. Tickets can be purchased in advance through the Ross Ragland Box Office during regular business hours at 541-884-5483, or online at www.rrtheater.org.