The Ross Ragland will bring the film ‘A Christmas Story’ to the theater this holiday season.

Part of the Ragland Film Series, the classic Christmas holiday will be screened at 7 p.m. on Thursday, Dec. 2.

Based on the novel by Jean Shepherd, A Christmas Story was released in 1983 and is still enjoyed by audiences to this day.

Tickets are $10 for adults, $8 for military and $5 for students. Call 884-LIVE today to reserve seats.

Tags