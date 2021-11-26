Ragland to show 'A Christmas Story' Nov 26, 2021 4 hrs ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email × Tired of seeing surveys on articles? If you are a subscriber, simply log in or Subscribe now! Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save The Ross Ragland will bring the film ‘A Christmas Story’ to the theater this holiday season.Part of the Ragland Film Series, the classic Christmas holiday will be screened at 7 p.m. on Thursday, Dec. 2. Based on the novel by Jean Shepherd, A Christmas Story was released in 1983 and is still enjoyed by audiences to this day.Tickets are $10 for adults, $8 for military and $5 for students. Call 884-LIVE today to reserve seats. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags A Christmas Story Christmas Cinema Show Ticket Holiday Season Ragland Film Series Theater Adult Tweets by HeraldandNews Trending Victim remembers terror, confusion of Bronco Lane shooting Klamath Falls man dies after being hit by car on Highway 39 Woman sentenced for hit-and-run in Fred Meyer parking lot Activists hang 'Genocidal murderer' banner at Kit Carson Park Commissioner Boyd to resign Jan. 10 Newsletter Signup Sign up today, or manage your subscriptions, to one of our great newsletters: Aggie Sports Breaking News Daily Headlines and much more! Get your e-Newsletters Video Watch now: Packers QB Aaron Rodgers displays his feet Updated 21 hrs ago Green Bay Packers Aaron Rodgers shows his feet to show he doesn't have COVID toe. Nov. 23 Klamath County Commissioners meeting: Boyd resignation Nov 23, 2021 Nov. 23 Klamath County Commissioners meeting: Boyd resignation Nov 23, 2021 33:15 Watch now: Packers QB Aaron Rodgers discusses Green Bay's loss to the Minnesota Vikings Updated Nov 24, 2021 Watch now: Packers QB Aaron Rodgers discusses Green Bay's loss to the Minnesota Vikings 33:15Updated Nov 24, 2021 1:04 Watch now: Packers coach Matt LaFleur calls a 34-31 loss to the Vikings ‘an emotional rollercoaster’ Updated Nov 24, 2021 Watch now: Packers coach Matt LaFleur calls a 34-31 loss to the Vikings ‘an emotional rollercoaster’ 1:04Updated Nov 24, 2021 48:45 Watch now: Packers QB Aaron Rodgers discusses victory over Seahawks Updated Nov 22, 2021 Watch now: Packers QB Aaron Rodgers discusses victory over Seahawks 48:45Updated Nov 22, 2021 0:14 featured Veterans Day Flyover Nov 11, 2021 featured Veterans Day Flyover 0:14 Nov 11, 2021 1:36 Packers coach Matt LaFleur on Amari Rodgers' struggles against the Chiefs Updated Nov 11, 2021 Packers coach Matt LaFleur on Amari Rodgers' struggles against the Chiefs 1:36Updated Nov 11, 2021 MaxRead Businesses Klamath-Spine-Rehab Premier Care Dental EcoSolar and Electric Trending now Articles Images Videos Commented ArticlesVictim remembers terror, confusion of Bronco Lane shootingKlamath Falls man dies after being hit by car on Highway 39Woman sentenced for hit-and-run in Fred Meyer parking lotActivists hang 'Genocidal murderer' banner at Kit Carson ParkCommissioner Boyd to resign Jan. 10Woman charged with homicide after infant daughter dies of fentanyl overdoseKlamath Basin Brewing to close Nov. 28Crews work to mitigate Bootleg Fire sediment loading, but hurdles remainMazama shut out by Marshfield in 4A state semifinalChiloquin man dies after crashing into cow Images Videos CommentedSorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles. Local Survey Will your holiday spending habits change this year? You voted: Prices are up, I'll spend more Times are tough, I'll spend less Vote View Results Back Archive Search the complete digital archives for all papers in the Pioneer News Group. Visit the Archives