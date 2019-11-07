The Ragland will present “Only the Brave,” 2 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 10, according to a news release. The public is encouraged to arrive early for a fire truck tour and lobby reception with Klamath Community College fire management and Klamath Emergency Management.
Keno Fire Chief Ketchum and two wildland fire specialists will briefly introduce the movie and do a question and answer session afterward. These local fire professionals have some “issues” with the movie, which they’ll share with the audience.
“Only the Brave” is based on the true story of the Granite Mountain Hotshots, a group of elite firefighters who risk everything to protect a town from a historic wildfire. This movie stars Josh Brolin and Jeff Bridges.
The Sunday matinee is the first of three “Science on Screen” events on the Ragland’s Big Screen. “Science on Screen” events are creative pairings of current, classic, cult and documentary films with lively introductions by professionals from the world of science, technology and medicine.
The series attempts to improve film and scientific literacy. “Science on Screen” currently shows in 72 cinemas nationwide. Movies are used as a jumping-off point for local speakers to introduce science topics in a manner that engages popular culture audiences.
The programs are an initiative of the Coolidge Corner Theatre, with major support from the Alfred P. Sloan Foundation. Local sponsors include KCC and Sky Lakes Medical Center.
Ticket for are $9 for adults, $7 for seniors and $5 for students. “Only the Brave” is rated PG-13.