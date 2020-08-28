Culminating a summer of film classics, the Ross Ragland Theater will present one of horror icon Alfred Hitchcock’s most iconic movies – “The Birds” – on Friday, Aug. 28 at 7 p.m.
While operating with limited seating capacity due to COVID-19 restrictions, the Ross Ragland Theater has offered more adult feature films on Friday nights and family-friendly Saturday matinees during the summer with added safety protocols implemented. People are required to have a face covering and are urged to practice social distancing and wash hands frequently. Seating follows strict adherence to social distancing protocols with rows and seats blocked out to separate attendees.
The film follows a wealthy San Francisco woman who travels to a small coastal town in northern California in pursuit of a potential suitor, but the abundant population of avian species occupying the community decide to collectively take out their frustrations on the local populace; attacking people at every turn.
The film stars Rod Taylor, Jessica Tandy, and Tippi Hedren. It was nominated for an Academy Award for best special visual effects, and won multiple awards including a Golden Globe for Hedron as “Most Promising Newcomer – Female.”
Tickets for “The Birds” are $9, available only from the Ross Ragland Box Office in-person or via telephone during regular business hours to properly adhere to social distancing in the theater. The Ross Ragland Theater is located at 218 N. 7th St. in Klamath Falls. For more information call the RRT Box Office at 541-884-LIVE (5483) or visit www.rrtheater.org.