The Ross Ragland BIG Screen series will present the Oregon Public Broadcasting Oregon Experience documentary “The Modoc War,” at 2 p.m. Sunday, according to a news release.
The Modoc War of 1872 to 1873 was one of the costliest American Indian wars in U.S. history, considering the number of people involved. For nearly seven months, a handful of Modoc warriors and their families held off hundreds of U.S. Army soldiers at what is now Lava Beds National Monument.
The documentary revisits the battle scenes, and uses rare historical images and original wood cut drawings from the period. Interviews with Modoc descendants, national historians and written first-hand accounts, bring the Modoc War to life.
There will be a question and answer session on stage following the movie screening with Modoc tribal members and Klamath County Museum staff. A reception will follow in the lobby with free refreshments.
This event is free and open to the public. Donations will be accepted at the door.
The program is provided courtesy of Oregon Public Broadcasting. Funding for Oregon Experience: “The Modoc War” was provided by the James F & Marion L. Miller Foundation and the Oregon Cultural Trust. Oregon Experience is produced in partnership with The Oregon Historical Society.