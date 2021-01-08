Three days of performances by Klamath Basin teens will take place on the Ross Ragland Theater stage in January with PUFFS – a Harry Potter-inspired play that has no direct affiliation with the iconic stories and films, according to a news release.
The performances, slated for Feb. 4-5 at 6 p.m., and a daytime performance on Saturday, Feb. 6 at 2 p.m., culminates the Ross Ragland Theater’s Teen Theater program. While Ross Ragland events are prohibited presently under current COVID-19 protocol mandates, youth enrichment activities are still permitted in full compliance and cooperation with the Oregon Governor’s office.
The play is a comedy that follows the “Puffs” – fellow students at a certain wizard school that attended at the same time that a certain famous wizard was also there and eventually conquered evil. The play is a familiar adventure for those immersed in the Harry Potter lore, taking a different perspective as events play out by following three potential heroes who are just simply trying to make it through a magic school that has proven to be quite dangerous for children. Alongside them are the Puffs, a group of well-meaning, loyal outsiders with a thing for badgers who are lovable and relatable. The play is directed by Heidi Neill.
The New York Times proclaimed PUFFS, “A Fast-paced romp through the ‘Seven Increasingly Eventful Years at a Certain School of Magic and Magic.’ For POTTERphiliacs who grew up alongside Potter and are eager to revisit that world, ‘PUFFS’ exudes a jovial, winking fondness for all things Harry!”
Puffs is not authorized, sanctioned, licensed or endorsed by J.K Rowling, Warner Bros. or any person or company associated with the Harry Potter books, films or play.
The play is the latest offering from the Teen Theater Program, a high school-based arts program that teaches teens basics in theater production and acting. Entering its fourth year, the program provides a small stipend to each student, with no heavy time commitment until the two weeks prior to performances. The program is grant-funded.
The cast of PUFFS include Cyrus Hamilton as Wayne, Cara Dodson as Meghan, Elijah Loew as Oliver, Emily Pace as the narrator, Mikaela Villegas as Cedric, Shelby Huggins as Hannah, Rebecca Zeleny as Leanne, Robyn McFarlan as J. Finch, Samara Loew as Ernie Mac, Lindsay Pace as Susie Bones, and Amelya Villegas as Sally Perks. Additionally, Alex Burris is the stage manager, Logan Neill is in charge of the stage crew, and Kadence Pimley and Aricadia Dupuis serve as stage crew.
To adhere to current protocols, the Ross Ragland Theater has taken added steps to assure safety for participants during the Teen Theater Program rehearsals. Face masks are required if students cannot maintain at least six foot distance during rehearsals, and temperatures are checked upon arrival at the theater, with scheduled cleanings before and after rehearsals.
A limited and socially distanced audience will be permitted for each performance, with tickets now available for $15. Tickets may be purchased through the Ross Ragland Theater box office at 541-884-LIVE (5483) or online at www.rrtheater.org.