For nearly a century the historic theater originally known as the Esquire, now the Ross Ragland, has served as beacon for the arts in the Klamath Basin, and soon its distinct spire shall shine once more.
Following an extensive “Light the Tower” fundraising campaign and months of renovations, the new LED lighting display marking the Ross Ragland Theater’s distinct tower will fill Klamath Falls night skies with a special Light the Tower ceremony on Thursday, Aug. 27 at 7 p.m. outside of the theater on North 7th Street. The public along with press and donors are welcome to attend the tower lighting, socially distanced of course, and the event will also be livestreamed on Ross Ragland Theater social media.
The event will begin at 7 p.m. with photo opportunities and speakers, with the tower officially relighting at 8 p.m. with a flip of the switch by “Light the Tower” campaign donors.
“The theater has brought joy, human connection and now the light to our downtown again,” said Ross Ragland Theater Executive Director Scott Mohon. “This is something we are quite proud of. It’s going to be a beautiful evening.”
The event culminates fundraising efforts extending back to 2019 in an effort to revive the Ragland’s historic spire, which once was donned by bright neon matching downtown Klamath Falls’ numerous theaters. At its peak, Klamath Falls was said to have donned as much neon and marquees across its many theaters as Las Vegas. The other theaters are gone today, but the Ragland remains as a towering landmark to Klamath’s proud past.
However, while the spire has stood tall, the neon lights adorning the tower have not functioned for years.
“This capital campaign was launched last year, and it has taken the support of the Klamath community as well as the help from several Southern Oregon and national grant foundations to see this lighting of the tower project come to fruition,” said Terra Russo, director of development and marketing. “We still have a lot to accomplish under this campaign, but this is a bright light at the end of an uncertain tunnel.”
Despite COVID-19 crowd restrictions the Ross Ragland Theater has found means to stay busy, from facility upgrades to film screenings. The Ross Ragland is slated to host a community theater production in September as well as the eighth annual Klamath Independent Film Festival Sept. 18-20.
The Ross Ragland Theater is located at 218 N. 7th St. For more information visit www.rrtheater.org.