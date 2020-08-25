For nearly a century the historic theater originally known as the Esquire, now the Ross Ragland, has served as a beacon for the arts in the Klamath Basin, and soon its distinct spire shall shine once more.
Following an extensive “Light the Tower” fundraising campaign and months of renovations, the new LED lighting display marking the Ross Ragland Theater’s distinct tower will fill Klamath Falls night skies with a special ceremony on Thursday at 7 p.m. outside of the theater on North 7th Street. The public along with press and donors are welcome to attend the tower lighting, socially distanced of course, and the event will also be livestreamed on Ross Ragland Theater social media.
The event will begin with photo opportunities and speakers, with the tower officially relighting at 8 p.m. with a flip of the switch by campaign donors.
The event culminates fundraising efforts extending back to 2019 in an effort to revive the Ragland’s historic spire, which once was decked with bright neon matching downtown Klamath Falls’ numerous theaters.
At its peak, Klamath Falls was said to have splashed as much neon and marquees across its many theaters as Las Vegas. The other theaters are gone today, but the Ragland remains as a towering landmark to Klamath’s proud past. However, while the spire has stood tall, the neon lights adorning the tower have not functioned for years.