The Ross Ragland Theater will make its long-awaited return to live theater performances with a locally concocted production spoofing present situations with “What About Dan?!” Sept. 10-12, according to a news release.
Directed by Dan Neubauer, with musical direction by Dan Crenshaw, choreography by Samantha Burris and stage management by Tyler Dahl; the performances are a welcome return to productions at the venerable theater amidst the ongoing pandemic. Performances will begin at 7:30 p.m. each day.
The story of the musical-comedy “What About Dan?!” is a loving spoof of oddly reminiscent circumstance — set during an economic depression in the mythical town of Kalamity Flats. The “Robert Ragsdale Theater” is in financial ruin, and the richest man in town is looking to buy it on the cheap and make it into a shopping center. Dan Bauer steps up and refuses to allow this to happen, but will his alcoholism get in the way?
The film has a 1930s setting but distinctly obvious modern day relation, and features a radio show fundraiser with songs of a bygone era such as “It Had to Be You” and “Fascinating Rhythm.”
Rehearsals for the production have followed strict social distancing guidelines and extra precautions are being taken for cast, crew and audience to present the performances in as safe of a setting as possible.
“This is an industry where the show must go on, and we have created a production to make that happen,” said Ross Ragland Theater Executive Director Scott Mohon. “This is an incredibly talented group of people who are going above and beyond to build an experience for our community that allows us to safely gather and experience theater the way it is meant to be experienced – live.”
The Ross Ragland Theater is limiting seating and adding measures to ensure a safe and clean environment for the performances in adherence to state and federal COVID-19 guidelines.
“We will continue to set high standards and protocols to follow the suggested and mandated guidelines, as the health and safety of anyone who enters the Ragland facility is our utmost priority,” added Mohon.
Tickets for “What About Dan?!” are $20 – with student, senior and military discounts available – available at the Ross Ragland Theater box office during regular business hours, or by phone at 541-884-5483 (LIVE). Online sales are not permitted at this time to assure proper social distancing for seating.
For more information visit www.rrtheater.org.