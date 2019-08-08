As the house lights fell at the Ross Ragland Theater and the spotlight danced across the curtain, a hand crept out from beneath. The audience roared as the hand made its way up the curtain….
“The Addam’s Family” had arrived with Friday’s opening performance, and the hand, aka “Thing,” was just the beginning ….
“The Addams Family — A New Musical Comedy,” centers on the character of Wednesday, being played by Nathalie Reid, seen in previous Ragland roles such as Fiona in “Shrek,” and Lucy in “You’re a Good Man, Charlie Brown.” Wednesday is all grown up, and in love with a normal boy from Ohio named Lucas, played by Justice Bussard. Wednesday has confided her secret in her father, Gomez, played by Mathew Landsiedel, who is a familiar face at both the Ragland and the Linkville Playhouse, having performed in “Jekyll and Hyde,” “Kiss Me Kate,” “Mary Poppins,” “You’re a Good Man, Charlie Brown” and others.
Gomez not only can’t believe his baby is all grown up, but also has never kept a secret from his beloved wife, Morticia, portrayed in this performance by the multi-talented Suzanne Stewart of Esquire Jazz Quartet fame, and feels torn apart by the women in his family.
This family friendly community production is directed by Dan and Fay Crenshaw.
“We wanted to make sure everyone could come and take part in this delightfully, dramatic tale. I am thrilled we were able to do just that!” said Fay Crenshaw.
“The costumes, the music and the local talent are just incredible. We are all so proud of this production,” said Sam Buress the show’s choreographer, and education director at the Ross Ragland.
The Ross Ragland Theater’s lobby fit right into the “Addam’s Family” theme. With spooky décor and flower arrangements only Morticia Addams would love, the tone was set and the opening night performance went on without a hitch. The audience was wowed by the elaborate set and thoroughly entertained by the ghostly ancestors.
“The Addams Family” will run through this weekend with performances at 7:30 p.m. Friday and Saturday, and 2 p.m. Sunday Aug. 11.
Tickets for “The Addams Family” are available for $19, $23 and $29, before transaction fees, at rrtheater.org, or at the theater box office at 218 N. Seventh St.