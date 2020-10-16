It will be a spooky good time at the Ross Ragland Theater during Halloween weekend with a series of special film screenings planned celebrating an iconic slasher, midnight movie classic, and family-friendly holiday entertainment.
Dubbed the Halloween Movie Mash-up – a different Halloween-themed film will screen at the Ross Ragland Oct. 29-31 at 7 p.m. Tickets are $10 for each showing.
The trio of Halloween classics commences on Thursday, Oct. 29 at 7 p.m. with the film that set the mold for the standard slasher film, John Carpenter’s 1978 horror classic “Halloween.” The film begins the Michael Myers film series establishing the unstoppable killer as he torments residents in his hometown. The film turned Jamie Lee Curtis into a Hollywood star and spawned eight sequels and a reboot series directed by Rob Zombie, establishing many of the horror film concepts that made the genre dominate box offices throughout the 1980s. The film is rated R and contains violence, gore and sexual content.
On Friday, Oct. 30 at 7 p.m. the Ross Ragland Theater will screen the popular 1990s comedy “Hocus Pocus.” A more family-friendly twist on Halloween films, “Hocus Pocus” stars Bette Midler, Sarah Jessica Parker and Kathy Najimy as three witches who were executed during the Salem Witch Trials in the 17th century. Awakened in the 20th century accidentally by a kid whose family recently moved to Salem, Mass., it is up to the kids to stop the witches from stealing children’s souls during Halloween. The film is rated PG.
On Halloween night the Ross Ragland will celebrate the 45th anniversary release of the ultimate midnight movie and Halloween classic – “The Rocky Horror Picture Show.” Originally a stage play, the film blended classic rock n’ roll with the irreverence of the 1970s and classic horror tropes in a comical musical celebrating the counter-culture. The film has come to define the term “cult film,” with a decades-long run at midnight screenings across the world where loyal fans have made the film a fully interactive experience with audience call-backs, rice-throwing, on-stage dancing, and more. The film is rated R for mild violence and sexual content.
To accommodate demand for the ever-popular Halloween screening of the Rocky Horror Picture Show, two screenings of the film will take place on Saturday, Oct. 31, at 7 p.m. and 10 p.m.
Tickets to all screenings are $10. For more information visit www.rrtheater.org or call the box office at 541-884-LIVE (5483).