The Ross Ragland Theater is offering movie nights twice a week in the month of August, presenting more adult classics on Friday nights and family-friendly matinees on Saturday afternoons, according to a news release.
Adhering to current state mandates limiting crowd sizes and with added safety protocols in place to assure proper social distancing, crowds will be limited to 100 maximum for public screenings.
Themed as Friday Night Flicks and Saturday Family Matinees, films have been carefully selected to run both days through the end of August, all showings priced at $9, with military, student and senior discounts offered. All Friday showings will begin at 7 p.m., and Saturday matinees will be presented at 2 p.m.
The weekly screenings began in late July with showings of “E.T.” and “Beethoven.” Friday night films continue on Friday, Aug. 7 with the 1975 summer blockbuster “Jaws” that launched the summer mega-film tradition. On Saturday, Aug. 8, see the animated original “Kung Fu Panda” at 2 p.m.
Additional showings scheduled for August include “The Breakfast Club” on Friday, Aug. 14, “The Land Before Time” on Saturday, Aug. 15, “The Big Lebowski” on Friday, Aug. 21, and Alfred Hitchcock’s “The Birds” on Aug. 28.
Due to COVID-19 restrictions, no tickets are being sold online; available via phone at 541-884-LIVE (5483) or at the Ross Ragland Box Office during regular business hours, Monday-Friday 12-5 p.m. Theater seating will be determined with proper social distancing, and additional safety measures are being implemented by Ross Ragland Theater staff to assure safety for patrons.
For more information visit www.rrtheater.org.