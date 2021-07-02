As a lead-in to the Fourth of July weekend, the Ross Ragland Theater continues its film series with a double feature showing on Friday, July 2 with a screening of the animated film “Minions” and later the sci-fi blockbuster “Independence Day.”
Both film screenings are $5 each to watch on the big screen, starting with “Minions” at 1 p.m.. and “Independence Day” offered at 7 p.m.
“Minions” is a 2015 film, the fourth in the popular computer-animated ‘Despicable Me’ film series by Illumination Studios. The film features the voice talents of Hollywood stars like Sandra Bullock, Jon Hamm, Michael Keaton, Allison Janney and Steve Coogan, following the story of three minion characters who are recruited by a supervillain to take over the world. The film is rated PG.
“Independence Day” practically redefined the Summer Blockbuster concept on its release in 1996, winning numerous prestigious awards for special effects. Directed by Roland Emmerich, the film details an alien invasion of Earth and the individuals who lead the resistance. The film stars Will Smith, Bill Pullman, Jeff Goldblum, Mary McDonnell and Judd Hirsch. The film is rated PG-13.
For more information visit www.rrtheater.org.