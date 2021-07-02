The Ross Ragland Theater in partnership with Pacific Power will present a KIDZ Fair featuring games, arts and crafts, live performances and other activities for all ages on Saturday, July 3 from 11 a.m. – 3 p.m.
Tickets for the event are $3, which includes five carnival tickets for various games provided during the festivities. The day will feature live performances by the cast of “Pirates of Penzance!”, this year’s summer community theatre production slated for July 9-11 at the Ross Ragland Theater. Additionally a variety of local cultural presentations, arts and crafts projects, interactive games, raffle prizes, and a cakewalk will be offered, with multiple food carts on site providing food and refreshments.
“The Ragland is here to bring people together, it’s what we do,” said Ross Ragland Theater Interim Director Samantha Burris of the latest addition to the theater’s summer offerings. “This event will benefit our youth education and outreach programs.”
Local organizations scheduled to participate include Friends of the Children, Citizens for Safe Schools, SMART Reading, Headstart, Integral Youth Services, Youth Rising, CASA, Klamath Works, Klamath Tribal Health, the Klamath Children’s Museum, Elks Lodge 1247, Dragon Fly, YMCA and Healthy Klamath/Blue Zones Project. The event is sponsors by Pacific Power, the City of Klamath Falls, Klamath County, Bell Hardware, Benefit for the Basin, Sherm’s Thunderbird, Klamath Tribal Health, and Great Basin Insurance.
For more information visit www.rrtheater.org.