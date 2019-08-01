The Ross Ragland Theater Guild are those men and women you see taking tickets, handing out playbills, ushering and running concessions (plus many behind the scenes functions you may not even know about!). They’re always dressed in black-and-white and a smile. Their hundreds of volunteer hours are literally what keep the Ragland running smoothly and they are currently seeking members.
The Guild will host its annual Membership Drive Party and meeting at 6 p.m. Wednesday, Aug. 14 in the Ross Ragland Cultural Center. The party gives all attending guild members, and those wishing to join the guild, a chance to sign up for the upcoming season performances which include exciting acts like Carlene Carter, Queen Nation (Queen Tribute Band), “My Fair Lady” and more. The guild leadership team for the 2019-20 season and the guild volunteer of the year for the 2018-19 season will also be announced. All existing guild members are encouraged to attend and to bring their annual dues, an appetizer to share and a friend who may wish to join.
This all-volunteer organization is a perfect way for service organizations and students to get community service hours or bulk up a resume while also supporting arts in the Basin.
Ragland Interim Executive Director Theresa Silver can’t stress enough the importance of guild members to the theater’s success.
“If you add up all the hours of volunteer time, the guild provides tens of thousands of dollars in service,” Silver said.
There are dues associated with joining the guild and they do all of their own fundraising. The proceeds go directly back into things the theater needs, and other repairs the facility budget can’t always cover.
For more information, call Bonnie Sims, volunteer coordinator at 541-884-0651 Ext. 118#, or email her at volunteers@rrtheater.org.