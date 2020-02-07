A documentary highlighting the Rolling Stones during arguably their most creative era in 1968 will be presented at the Ross Ragland Theater at 7 p.m. on Friday, Feb. 7, according to a news release.
“Sympathy for the Devil,” directed by Jean-Luc Godard, alternates between reflections on contemporary politics and social issues of the late 1960s, as well as giving the audience an unprecedented view of The Rolling Stones creative process in the recording studio working on what would become one of the band’s defining tracks, according to ABKCO Films.
The Rolling Stones original line up of Mick Jagger, Keith Richards, Brian Jones, Charlie Watts and Bill Wyman were joined by Nicky Hopkins, Marianne Faithfull, Anita Pallenberg and James Fox in the landmark session that took place at Olympic Sound Studios in London in June 1968.
The new expanded documentary release includes the director’s cut of the movie, the 1968 behind-the-scenes documentary Voices, and a 2018 film that includes interviews with production team members Tony Richmond and Mum Scala. Also included is a new commentary track and an essay by author Danny Goldberg.
“Musically, the film shows the Stones manifesting a fragile balance between fidelity to roots and to innovation,” Goldberg wrote. “Created more than a decade before MTV began, Sympathy for the Devil can be seen as a long music video, completely unique at the time in showing the work and creativity that goes into the making of a record.”
Tickets for the screening are $11, available through the Ross Ragland Theater box office at 541-884-5483 or www.rrtheater.org.