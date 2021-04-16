Rag Tag Children’s Choir will perform a concert on Saturday, April 24 at 2 p.m. at the Ross Ragland Theater, according to a news release.
The performance of children comprising the Rag Tag Choir last performed during the Snowflake Festival last December, a concert that was livestreamed rather than welcoming an in-person audience due to COVID-19 restrictions. The Rag Tag Choir includes grade school children participating in one of several after-school programs offered by the Ross Ragland Theater filled with music, movement and socially engaging activities.
The choir is directed by Danielle Harmon, with piano accompaniment by Suzanne Stewart.
Tickets are $10 for adults and $5 for children and students. For more information or to purchase tickets contact the Ross Ragland Theater box office during regular business hours at 541-884-LIVE (5483) or visit www.rrtheater.org.