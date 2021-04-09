The Ross Ragland Theater’s Science on Screen series, a combination lecture series and film screening, returns on April 18 at 2 p.m. with a showing of the film “Radium Girls” – a true story about women fighting for safe working conditions handling radioactive materials.
The film is a little-known true story of the horrifically adverse effects suffered by workers utilizing radioactive materials in the early days of its discovery and subsequent lawsuits to fight for safe work conditions. The film portrays women who suffered severe health effects as a result of handling radioactive radium in the 1920s by painting numbers on watch dials that could glow in the dark with self-luminous paint. The women working in watch factories were encouraged to lick paint brushes first to tighten the brush point prior to painting on small numbers on watch dials. The result was ingestion of radioactive materials leading to severe health conditions.
Following the film a question-and-answer session will be held featuring guest speakers Vanessa Bennett and Shirlee Templeton of Oregon Tech’s Nuclear Medicine & Molecular Imaging Department, as well as attorney Rebecca Whitney-Smith. The post-film lecture will detail both the adverse health effects suffered by these women, how radioactive materials are safely used in medicine, and the legal ramifications of their fight, among other topics.
Released in 2018, the film is a narrative tale re-enacting the plight of women enduring severe medical problems as a result of radiation poisoning despite being told that the paint was harmless. The survivors filed a lawsuit against their employers in New Jersey that became a landmark step towards safe working conditions and labor rights.
The film stars Joey King, Abby Quinn, Cara Seymour and Scott Shepherd. It was directed by Lydia Dean Pilcher and Ginny Mohler. “Radium Girls” won two awards upon its release and nominated for two others, including selection as “Best of the Best” at the 2018 Adirondack Film Festival, and the 2021 Women Film Critics Circle Award WFCC Award for Best Ensemble.
In the wake of the discovery of radioactive materials by Marie Curie, it became incredibly popular to use radioactive materials in products prior to the discovery of adverse effects of radiation. In addition to the manufacture of items such as watch dials, atomic products were widely used in everything from beauty products to items that promised health and vitality but instead gave the users cancer and other health impacts – sometimes leading to death.
The film continues the Ross Ragland Theater’s Science on Screen film series – presenting documentaries and narrative features that offer a scientific look at life and technology through film. The event is sponsors by Klamath Community College and will include a discussion with guest speakers following the film.
Tickets for Radium Girls are $10. For more information visit www.rrtheater.org.