A murder mystery play based on old timey radio melodramas originally slated for early May will after several delays make its debut at the Ross Ragland Theater June 18-20
The Friday and Saturday June 18-19 performances will be at 7:30 p.m., followed by a Sunday matinee at 2 p.m. on June 20.
“Whirlpool” is a comedy-mystery on-stage performance, a loving homage to the old-time behind-the-scenes process to create classic programs when radio was king. Adapted from the Whistler Radio Show, the play comes complete with voice actors, sound effects, live commercials, songs, and some laughs along the way. The performance offers an inside glimpse into the ways that classic radio created fantasy through sound only, with actors on stage recreating the style of the pre-television era and provide some theatrical twists and turns. The play portrays classic radio dramas with voice actors, sound effects, live commercials, songs, and laughs as well.
“Whirlpool” is directed by Charles Massie alongside assistant director McKenna Fritz. The play was adapted for the stage by Dan Neubauer and Peter Lawson. Performers include Rachel Hoffman, Rick Ball, Dan Neubauer, Emily Pace, Peter Lawson, Faye Crenshaw, Pam Davenport, and some surprise guests. Dan Crenshaw serves as musical director.
Tickets for “Whirlpool” are available in advance through the Ross Ragland Theater box office during regular business hours at 541-884-LIVE (5483) or online at ww.rrtheater.org. Tickets are $20. For more information visit www.rrtheater.org/whirlpool/.