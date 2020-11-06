A virtual sale of handcrafted Christmas items will take place via Facebook presented by Quota Club of Klamath Falls on Saturday, Nov. 7, according to a news release.
The event will be presented online through the Quota Club of Klamath Falls Facebook page, showcasing over 70 different handcrafted holiday-themed items at the virtual Christmas Bazaar. The event begins at 10 a.m., with pledged winners able to acquire their items between 11 a.m. and 3 p.m. on Saturday, Nov. 7 at the El Palacio – Elks Parking Lot. Payments must be made in exact cash, no checks or credit cards will be accepted.
To follow the virtual bazaar and bid on items, users must sign in on Facebook and like the Quota Club’s page.