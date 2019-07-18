Heart of the Basin Quilters & Needle Arts Guild invites the community to its upcoming 2019 “Quilts from the Heart” Quilt Show.
The biennial show will be from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday, July 27 and 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Sunday, July 28 at the Sacred Heart Gym and Parish Hall, at the corner of Eighth and High streets. Daily admission is $5, with children under 12 admitted free.
The quilt show will feature more than 100 traditional, modern and art quilts completed by very talented quilters from all over the Klamath Basin.
Featured quilter
The show’s featured quilter is Carole Bowen, a Klamath Falls native, who graduated from Sacred Heart and Oregon Institute of Technology. She is a master of miniature quilts, redwork, wool appliqué, needle appliqué and pieced quilts. She also loves to do paper piecing and creates 12- by 12-inch quilts with hundreds of pieces using this method.
This year’s opportunity quilt is titled “Gilded Braids” and raffle tickets will be sold at six for $5 or $1 each. The drawing for the raffle quilt is in December 2019 at the guild Christmas party.
Demonstrations, raffles
Nell Mathern will do several bed turning demonstrations. This is a very interesting documented history of antique quilts and includes several local historical quilts. Coleen Pelfry will present on-the-floor demonstrations of fabric discharging with a resist. Joanne Baeth will display her national award winning art quilt called “Country Roads” and raffle a 12- by 8-inch metal print of this quilt.
Quilting baskets will be auctioned, and quilting tools and books will be sold in the show’s boutique. Several quilting booths and a food vendor will be onsite as well.