The Ross Ragland Theater will host Queen Nation — Queen Tribute Band at 7:30 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 1, according to a news release. Queen Nation is sure to bring audiences back to the golden age of a vintage Queen concert led by the all-time great rock performer Freddie Mercury, who was arguably rock’s most powerful front man of one of the most iconic rock groups in rock ‘n’ roll history.
It’s hard to match the entertainment value power Queen had in the rock concert world, however, Queen Nation comes very close, according to the news release.
Queen Nation is a visual and musical tribute band show to Queen. It was formed in 2004 and features the talents of Gregory Finsley on vocals and keyboards as Freddie Mercury; Mike McManus on guitar as Brian May; Pete Burke on drums as Roger Taylor, and Parker Combs on bass as John Deacon.
Queen Nation’s goal is to carry Queen’s musical torch, exposing the music to new and old fans by paying homage to the legendary rock band.
In 2013, Queen Nation was recognized as “The World’s Greatest Queen Tribute” by Mark Cuban, Ryan Seacrest and AXS-TV. The band has recently been selling out their last several concert hall venues, small performing arts centers and casino engagements throughout the U.S., as well as recently completing a very successful Philippines tour.
The image, sound, and stage persona of Queen Nation strives to emulate and recreate the aura of the original legendary rock band Queen. Queen fans are enthralled by the accuracy of Queen Nation’s live performance of classic songs such as “We Will Rock You,” “We Are The Champions,” “Bohemian Rhapsody,” and many more.
Tickets for Saturday’s Queen Nation performance at the Ragland are $49, $38 and $27 before transaction fees. To purchase tickets, and for more information, visit rrtheater.org, call 541-884-5483 or visit the theater’s box office at 218 N. Seventh St.