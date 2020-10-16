The Klamath County Chamber of Commerce is presenting its fourth annual miniature golf putting challenge, with a Halloween theme, on Friday, Oct. 23 at the Running Y Ranch Resort.
A fun fundraiser gathering teams for a friendly competition, the event pits individuals or squads of up to four participants in a contest that adds games and activities to Running Y Ranch Resort’s outdoor miniature golf course. The event doubles as a networking opportunity, and for Chamber representatives to tout the community benefits that the Chamber of Commerce provides.
Past year themes have included Hawaiian, Western, and 1980s.
Participants are encouraged to dress for the occasion, preferably incorporating masks into their costumes for both Halloween and in the interest of COVID-19 social distancing.
“It is a fundraiser for the Chamber, so there will be some raffle tickets and prizes offered,” said Chamber Director Heather Tramp. “It’s for fun – a chance to get outdoors, network and hang out before it gets too cold. You don’t have to be good at golf – it’s for everybody. It’s a good family event, and maybe one of the few Halloween-themed things people can do this year.”
In keeping with tradition of past years, quirky prizes surrounding the event’s theme will be awarded in a catered awards ceremony. In past years for example, the top team at the Hawaiian-themed year received pineapples, while the last place team received Spam. Awards are given to the first place and last place teams, as well an award to the “Best Dressed.”
Normally held in the summer, organizers delayed this year to see how crowd restrictions might change over time. The later time in the year means some adjustments are necessary – the event taking place earlier in the day to avoid dropping temperatures.
Registration will be at 12 p.m. at the Running Y Ranch Resort’s clubhouse, with a shotgun start at 1 p.m. A catered meal and awards ceremony will take place around 3:30 p.m. Advanced registration is requested to make sure enough food is ordered to accommodate crowds. Cost is $40 per person, or $150 for a team of four – including food and drinks. Participants may bring their own putter, or borrow one from the Running Y Ranch.
“I think people are ready to do something, they want to be outdoors with a last hurrah before winter hits,” added Tramp.
To register, call 541-884-5193 or download the registration form at www.klamath.org.