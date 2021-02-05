There has perhaps never been a more appropriate time for use of the classic cliché “the show must go on” than with the on-again off-again performance of PUFFS, which will assuredly finally take place Friday night at the Ross Ragland Theater.
PUFFS culminates months of work for a dedicated collective of teens participating in the Ross Ragland’s Teen Theater program since October, a play that while set in the wizarding world of the iconic Harry Potter books and film series has no direct relation to those classic fantasy tales. PUFFS follows the also-rans, the background characters and underdogs at Hogwarts; a lighthearted and uplifting nostalgic look at 90s teens who are the social outcasts but bond together to overcome. . .oh, and who also happen to be wizards.
Originally slated for performances in early January, the play was bumped to February in the hopes that COVID-19 restrictions on theaters would be lifted in time. While a 100-person maximum capacity audience will be permitted, what was intended to be three days of performances will only have one public showing on Friday at 6 p.m. as a first-come first-serve maximum 100-person audience. As a result, rather than charge ticket prices instead those attending are asked to simply donate what they can.
“It’s mostly been fun, I’ve had a lot of fun getting to know these teens and learning about the next generation of talent in this town has been an amazing experience,” reflected Heidi Neill, first-time director of a teen theater performance but a veteran director at the Linkville Playhouse. “Some of the challenges are mostly COVID-related. When they started this they had been out of school for months, they were at home a lot, and had very limited social time; so the poor kids were packing three hours of social time that should have been a week’s worth, or a whole summer’s worth. We had a hard time getting them to pay attention.”
The play is a familiar adventure for those immersed in Harry Potter lore, taking a different perspective following three potential heroes who are just simply trying to make it through school. Alongside them are the Puffs, a group of well-meaning, loyal and lovable outsiders who are the primary target of ridicule from fellow students.
Neill had originally intended to bring PUFFS to the Linkville stage with an adult cast, but when the opportunity arose to direct the teen theater program this season the play was an obvious choice.
“I’m a nerdy Harry Potter fan, and it makes me incredibly proud as these kids have worked hard to make the show happen and keep it funny – they deserve a sold-out crowd every show they do,” added Neill. “We are lucky to have the limited audience we get.”
Until last week’s revised COVID restrictions were announced it was uncertain whether there would even be a performance. Alternative means of presenting the show were explored without an in-house audience while rehearsals continued, but ultimately the recently reduced restrictions were announced just in time to welcome in a limited audience for at least one public performance.
There are of course subtle tributes inserted into the performance to acknowledge the difficulty in just being able to put on a show during COVID-19 restrictions, from custom PUFFS masks created for each cast member to some not-so-subtle nods as the present-day narrator guides along the story set in the 1990s in a far simpler pre-pandemic age.
The cast of PUFFS includes Cyrus Hamilton as “Wayne Hopkins,” Cara Dodson as “Megan Jones,” Elijah Loew as “Oliver Rivers,” Emily Pace as the narrator, Mikaela Villegas as “Cedric,” Shelby Huggins as “Hannah,” Rebecca Zeleny as “Leanne,” Robyn McFarlan as “J. Finch,” Samara Loew as “Ernie Mac,” Lindsay Pace as “Susie Bones,” and Amelya Villegas as “Sally Perks.” Alex Burris is the stage manager, Logan Neill is in charge if props, and Grayson Neill handles sound effects. Kadence Pimley, Aricadia Dupuis, Dakota Age, and Tom Age serve as stage crew. Jessie James Royse handles mid-curtain. The cast and crew comprise participants from nearly every high school in the greater Klamath Falls area.
“It has been great being a part of this because I’m an extrovert and need people-time in my life, so it has just been a good experience,” said Cyrus Hamilton, 14, who plays the lead role of ‘Wayne.’ “There has been stress from learning cues, but getting energy from everyone just lifts me up.”
“Most of the people who I consider to be my best friends are here, and they don’t go to my school, so I look forward to being here every Monday,” added Cara Dodson, 16, a second-year teen program student with aspirations to pursue theater as a career. “I think it’s great that we are performing since 2020 has been so void of happiness; it will be a nice little pick-me-up to see a funny show where current teenagers pretend to be teens in the 90s.”
In addition to a limited audience of only 100 people, extra precautions are being taken by the Ross Ragland to sanitize and socially distance to adhere to current safety protocols. Anyone attending must wear a mask.
The play is the latest offering from the Teen Theater Program, a high school-based arts program that teaches teens basics in theater production and acting. Entering its fourth year, the program provides a small stipend to each student, with no heavy time commitment until the two weeks prior to performances. The program is grant-funded.
“Just the fact that they got to do anything in 2020 made it fun, it was something they got to look forward to each week even when they didn’t know if they would get to perform or not,” said Neill. “But they never ever made their effort less – they always brought everything to their character.”
