A film based on historic events will be the latest feature in the Ross Ragland Theater’s Science on Screen series – film presentations matched with audience discussions led by topic experts.
On Sunday, May 16 at 2 p.m. the film “Songcatcher” will be presented, a fictionalized 2000 drama inspired by a true story, based on the work of Olive Dame Campbell, founder of the John C. Campbell Folk School; and English folk song collector Cecil Sharp. Campbell and Sharp represented a collective of musicologists who in the early 20th century traveled the country seeking out American folk music with traveling audio recorders – many of these recordings preserved and released to the public by the Smithsonian Museum’ Folkways record label.
Following the film will be a discussion with multiple experts on the matter in-person and connected virtually, detailing the extensive work of musicologists to preserve American aural history and answering audience questions. Featured panel participants include Chris Smith, chair of Musicology and director of the Vernacular Music Center at Texas Tech University; Anna Dempsey, professor of Art History at UMASS-Dartmouth; and moderator Curtis Peoples, archivist for the Crossroads of Music Archive at Texas Tech University and an adjunct professor at Oregon Tech University.
“Songcatcher” is written and directed by Maggie Greenwald. It follows musicologist Lily Penleric (played by Janet McTeer), who after being denied a promotion at her university decides to visit her sister, who oversees a struggling rural school in Appalachia. While there she discovers a wealth of auditory riches through the music and stories of families that has been handed down through multiple generations in the isolated regions of the Appalachian Mountains. Seeking to preserve the aspects of Americana found in the area based on Scotch-Irish ballads, Penleric works to record the songs while adhering herself to the families that endure despite harsh conditions.
Among its awards, the film won the Special Jury Prize for outstanding ensemble performance at the 2000 Sundance Film Festival. “Songcatcher” is rated PG-13 for sexual situations. COVID-19 safety protocols must be adhered to by all audience members including mask wearing and social distancing.
Tickets are $10, or $8 for students, available in advance through the Ross Ragland Theater box office during regular business hours at 541-884-LIVE (5483) or www.rrtheater.org.