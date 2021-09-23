Note: We've recently updated our online systems. If you can't login please try resetting your password. You must login with an email address. If you don't have an email associated with your account email
'Poirot: Murder on the Links' opens at the Oregon Cabaret
ASHLAND – “Poirot: Murder on the Links,” an adaptation of the novel “The Murder on the Links,” by Agatha Christie, brings the famous detective Hercule Poirot and his friend Captain Hastings to life on the Oregon Cabaret Theatre stage in Ashland.
Poirot arrives in France to find his client brutally murdered and lying face down in a shallow grave on a golf course in a coat too small for him and a love letter from a mysterious woman in his pocket. Before Poirot can get to the bottom of why, the case is turned upside down by the discovery of a second, identically murdered corpse.
“This is a real gordian knot of a mystery — one of Agatha Christie’s most fiendish,” said Rick Robinson, who adapted the play from the book. “The relationships in this novel are also really well drawn — it has conflict between Poirot and his faithful ally, Captain Hastings, and a romantic storyline for Hastings as well. I think the main draw for audiences is the mystery and to see these characters come to life in our intimate space, and Louis Lotorto, who plays Poirot, and Galloway Stevens, who plays Hastings, are really just doing incredibly detailed, brilliant work.”
Lotorto, a former member of the Oregon Shakespeare Festival’s acting company and Los Angeles theatre groups, makes his Cabaret debut as Hercule Poirot. Galloway Stevens, the Cabaret’s associate artistic, is Captain Hastings and is joined by Cabaret veterans Galen Schloming, Katie Beck, Renee Hewitt, Justin Waggle, Tim Fullerton and Haley Jane Forsyth.
The play’s director, Todd Neilsen, has previously directed “Million Dollar Quartet” and “Plaid Tidings” and appeared onstage last year in “Sweeney Todd.” Neilsen has directed several plays in the Rogue Valley and Southern California and is the Associate Artistic Director of Collaborative Theatre Project in Medford.
Rick Robinson previously directed the Cabaret’s “Sherlock Holmes & The Sign of the Four,” “Every Christmas Story Ever Told,” “The 39 Steps,” and “Bat Boy: The Musical.”
“Poirot” runs through Sunday, November 7. Thursday, Saturday and Sunday matinees begin at 1 p.m. with evening performances at 8 p.m. on Thursday, Friday, Saturday, Monday and select Wednesday nights.
Reservations are required for pre-show dinner or brunch. Appetizers, cocktails, beverages and desserts are available without reservations. For more information or to purchase tickets call the Cabaret box office at 541-488-2902 or visit oregoncabaret.com.