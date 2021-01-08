Local poetry group Spoken Word plans to publish an anthology of poems by Klamath County residents in partnership with the Klamath County Library – and submissions are currently being sought through Monday, March 1, according to a Klamath County Library news release.
Spoken Word has held poetry events at the library for several years. The collective is passionate about raising awareness about the rich history of poetry and poets in Klamath County. Poems are a way for people to pause, to think, and be connected to each other; our families, our place and our world, according to Spoken Word. Sharing poems is a gift to the community during these times of personal, physical and emotional stress.
Residents of Klamath County, past and present, are invited to submit poems to be considered for inclusion in the anthology. Whether a previously published poet or work has never been seen outside of a small family gathering, Spoken Word wants want to hear from residents.
This anthology effort is made possible by a grant from the Klamath County Cultural Coalition. For more about them and other art projects in the county, visit klamathculture.org. For more information, contact the library at 541-882-8894 or email Spoken Word at klamathspokenword@gmail.com.