SUMMER LAKE – PLAYA, a nonprofit artist retreat established in the Lake County community of Summer Lake, will present a series of artist workshops throughout the month of August focused on writing and visual arts as well as its month PLAYA Presents event in July, according to a news release.
The facility welcomes artists from around the country in various fields of expertise to stay as a residency to develop their works at available studios while drawing inspiration from the incredible landscapes and scenery found in the Summer Lake area. Many of the artists in residency participate in a monthly PLAYA Presents program to showcase their artistic works, but due to COVID-19 restrictions these events have been moved to online formats.
The next PLAYA Presents will take place on Sunday, July 26 at 4:30 p.m., featuring a reading by Ellen Waterston and Kim Stafford with piano accompaniment. More information about the online event is available at www.playasummerlake.org.
A series of three online workshops have been scheduled for the month of August to share artistic knowledge in several fields. These master classes with some of the top artists in their respective fields are being offered as two-day workshops with limited group sizes permitted at a cost of $250. The courses will be conducted via Zoom video conferencing.
The first will be “Earth Verse,” a writing course led by Oregon’s ninth Poet Laureate Kim Stafford. The course will “harvest close observations from the PLAYA landscape and compose an archive of consolations for use as our need comes,” according to the PLAYA website. The master class will be held across four sessions in two days, Aug. 1-2, with sessions from 9 a.m. – 12:30 p.m. and 1:30 – 4 p.m. both days. A maximum of 12 participants is allowed.
The second master class is titled “Making Real What is Remote,” taught by poet and author Ellen Waterston – founder of the Writing Ranch and the annual Waterston Desert Writing Prize. This two-day course will utilize the southeastern Oregon desert landscape as a muse to develop generative writing in an intensive two-day workshop using imagination, memory, experience and language. The master class will be on Saturday, Aug. 8 and Sunday, Aug. 9, with sessions both days from 9 a.m. – 12:30 p.m. and 1:30 – 4 p.m. Cost is $250, with a maximum group size of 12. Sessions will be presented by Zoom.
The final August master class is “A Painterly Exploration” with instructor Sondra Holtzman. Using photographs of the PLAYA area as inspiration and guides, the class will explore local color, patterns and rhythms, atmosphere, edges and light using a variety of materials, according to the PLAYA website. The coursework will create a series of small studies or vignettes, along with a larger painting during the afternoon sessions. Classes will begin with a brief writing exercise.
Holtzman has been published in many artist journals and created artwork for clients such as Nike and Delta Airlines. The two-day course is being offered on Saturday, Aug. 15 and Sunday, Aug. 16, with sessions on both days from 9 a.m. – 12:30 p.m., and 1:30 – 4 p.m. The master class is limited to 12 participants and will be conducted via Zoom.
For more information visit www.playasummerlake.org.