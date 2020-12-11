PLAYA, a nonprofit artist retreat at Summer Lake in Lake County, regularly hosts showcases for artists-in-residency, however under current COVID-19 restrictions the December PLAYA Presents will instead be offered virtually, according to a news release.
Focusing on what isolation teaches about intimacy and empathy and art’s role in today’s pandemic, a discussion will be hosted on Sunday, Dec. 13 at 3 p.m. with Adam Davis, Kathleen Dean-Moore, and Laura Winter. Interested participants can join the virtual event by registering at https://bit.ly/39ySK9M.
Winter is a Portland-based poet who has been widely published and appeared in numerous periodicals. She publishes “Take Out” – a compilation magazine of art, writing and music.
Dean-Moore is a writer, moral philosopher and environmental leader. She has a PhD from the University of Colorado, and for many years has taught critical thinking and environmental ethics as Distinguished Professor of Philosophy at Oregon State University.
Davis has served as the executive director of Oregon Humanities since 2013, and is a board member of the High Desert Partnership and the Cultural Advocacy Coalition.
For more information about PLAYA visit www.playasummerlake.org.