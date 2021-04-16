PLAYA, a nonprofit artist retreat located near Summer Lake in Lake County, is offering multiple art workshops and themed weekends now open for registration, according to a news release.
The selection of workshops and weekends focus on opportunities to learn and immerse in the natural history and desert landscape of Oregon’s Great Basin at the foot of Winter Ridge at the edge of a 10-mile wide, 20-mile long intermittent desert lake. The PLAYA facility consists of a variety of cabins and studio rentals as well as a main meeting hall, offering distraction-free space for artists in residency to complete creative projects.
From May through September PLAYA will offer workshops open to the public by registration.
“We are pleased to have unique workshops and themed weekends that explore and exhibit the intersection of art and science,” said PLAYA Interim Executive Director, Elizabeth Quinn. “It will be fascinating to experience the work and ideas that come from the participants of PLAYA’s workshops and themed weekends.”
May
PLAYA launches the year of workshops and themed weekends with the return of a popular workshop previously offered, “Birding Weekend with Pepper Trail.”
July
Daniela Molnar will teach “Pigment and Water: Exploration, Observation, Imagination, and Chance.” PLAYA’s juxtaposition of dry and wet landscapes provides a backdrop to consider the two main elements of water media painting: pigment (dry) and water (wet).
August
Daniela Molnar returns and will partner with Stacy Moore of The Institute for Applied Ecology for “Art + Ecology of PLAYA” which offers a unique opportunity to learn from both a scientist and artist while experiencing how these fields inform and complement each other.
Also in August, Diana Six, professor of Forest Entomology/Pathology at the University of Montana, will facilitate “An Education of Arid Places.” This hybrid workshop/residency event will include guided field experiences in the morning followed by afternoons of open studio time.
Kevin Morefield will teach “Beginning Astrophotography: Milky Way Nightscapes” in late August where he will teach how to capture the dark, star-filled skies of the Summer Lake Valley.
September
Artist and scientist Dana Reason will facilitate “Desert Soundscapes & Deep Listening Ecology.” The goal of this workshop is to enhance acoustic awareness and global sound-print to encourage creative engagement, sustainable listening practices and an authentic connection to both the sound of a place, community, and our collective voices.
Also in September, Craig Childs, an award-winning author who has published more than a dozen books of adventure, wilderness, and science including “House of Rain” and “The Secret Knowledge of Water”, will teach a weekend writing workshop titled “Where the Land Meets the Eye.”
Pepper Trail and geologist Daniele McKay will facilitate “Great Basin Natural History Weekend” in mid-September.
At the end of September, Jennifer Elise Foerster, the author of two books of poetry “Leaving Tulsa” (2013) and “Bright Raft in the Afterweather” (2018), will teach “Writing in the Oasis.” This multi-genre writing intensive is an invitation for attention and deep listening to the ephemeral present/presence of time and place.
For more information and to register for workshops and themed weekends visit https://playasummerlake.org/workshops/