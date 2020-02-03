SUMMER LAKE – Four PLAYA resident alumni and a Master Class alumni are among the finalists for 2020 Oregon Book Awards, according to a news release.
Barry Lopez’s “Horizon” is a finalist for the Frances Fuller Victor Award for General Nonfiction. Kimberly King Parsons, Portland, is a finalist in the Ken Kesey Award for Fiction category for her title “Black Light: Stories.” Beth Alvarado’s “Anxious Attachments,” Debra Gwartney’s “I Am a Stranger Here Myself” and Rebecca Lawton’s “The Oasis This Time: Living and Dying with Water in the West” are finalists for the Sarah Winnemucca Award for Creative Nonfiction. Lopez and Gwartney are based in Finn Rock, Lawton lives in Summer Lake, and Alvarado hails from Bend.
The winners of the Oregon Book Awards will be announced at Portland Center Stage at the Armory on April 27. The ceremony will be hosted by previous winners Omar El Akkad and Elena Passarello.
PLAYA is a nonprofit artist-in-residency retreat based in Lake County, offering housing and studio space for temporary stays by artists to gain inspiration from Lake County’s landscapes.
For more information visit www.playasummerlake.org.