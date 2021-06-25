A musical comedy is getting an update for modern times when the classic Gilbert & Sullivan-penned play “Pirates of Penzance” hits the Ross Ragland Theater stage July 9-11.
The performance marks a return of the annual summer community theater productions, which went on hiatus in 2020 due to COVID-19. The performance takes an iconic and humorous tale of English Lords who become half-witted pirates and updates it to modern times instead recounting the story of middle-managers who embark on a corporate retreat and choose to continue playing pirate after the retreat is over. While one of Gilbert & Sullivan’s most famous productions, the play in recent years has grown a new following in part thanks to popular animated television shows like The Simpsons, Futurama and Family Guy that each have prominently based episodes on the play first performed in 1879.
Directed by Spencer Hamilton, who grew up performing on the Ross Ragland stage before embarking on a career as a professional actor, the cast is a collection of local residents and several first-time actors joined by a passion for performance and community despite the pandemic residual lingering effects.
“There were people that said they would love to be a part of it but just weren’t ready yet, but also enough people new to the area that said that they just wanted to do something and try something new,” said Hamilton of his cast. “We have high schoolers in our cast, we have some who have never done a theater show before, and we’re coming together to tell a funny and beautiful story.”
Performances on Friday, July 9 and Saturday, July 10 will be at 7:30 p.m., with an additional matinee performance on Sunday, July 11 at 2 p.m. Additionally, the Friday performance will be livestreamed via Eventive, with the play being available to view on-demand thereafter for a limited time.
Tickets for “The Pirates of Penzance” are $22, $20 for seniors and active military, $18 for students, and $10 for children 12 and under. Livestreaming tickets are $22. Tickets may be purchased in advance through the Ross Ragland Theater box office during regular business hours at 541-884-LIVE (5483) or at www.rrtheater.org.