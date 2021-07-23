Subscribe Today! Please read: Readers of local content on the Herald and News website – heraldandnews.com – will require a subscription beginning today. For the first few months, non-subscribers will still be able to view 10 articles for free. If you are not already a subscriber, now is a great time to join for as little as $10/month!
7-16 Pirates of Penzance

One of three performances of “The Pirates of Penzance” at The Ross Ragland Theater is now available to view on-demand for a limited time.

 Submitted photo

Following a three-day performance of the annual Klamath Falls Community Theater production, the opening night effort of “The Pirates of Penzance” is available to view on-demand for a limited time through the Ross Ragland Theater through July 30.

A modern spin on the classic 19th century comedy-musical by famed playwrights Gilbert & Sullivan, the play was livestreamed on its opening night – the recording of which is available to view as an on-demand ticket through July 30. The play was directed by Spencer Hamilton and featured a cast comprised primarily of Klamath Falls residents. The play continued a long-standing tradition for a community theater production serving as the centerpiece of summer activities at the Ross Ragland Theater.

Tickets to view the musical production are $22, available to view at https://piratespenzance.eventive.org/welcome. For more information visit www.ragland.org.

