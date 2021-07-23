Note: We've recently updated our online systems. If you can't login please try resetting your password. You must login with an email address. If you don't have an email associated with your account email
customercare@heraldandnews.com for help creating one.
One of three performances of “The Pirates of Penzance” at The Ross Ragland Theater is now available to view on-demand for a limited time.
Subscribe Today!Please read: Readers of local content on the Herald and News website – heraldandnews.com – will require a subscription beginning today. For the first few months, non-subscribers will still be able to view 10 articles for free. If you are not already a subscriber, now is a great time to join for as little as $10/month!
Following a three-day performance of the annual Klamath Falls Community Theater production, the opening night effort of “The Pirates of Penzance” is available to view on-demand for a limited time through the Ross Ragland Theater through July 30.
A modern spin on the classic 19th century comedy-musical by famed playwrights Gilbert & Sullivan, the play was livestreamed on its opening night – the recording of which is available to view as an on-demand ticket through July 30. The play was directed by Spencer Hamilton and featured a cast comprised primarily of Klamath Falls residents. The play continued a long-standing tradition for a community theater production serving as the centerpiece of summer activities at the Ross Ragland Theater.