Klamath Falls renowned local acting talent returns to the Ross Ragland Theater stage for its annual community theater production – this year presenting the Gilbert & Sullivan classic musical “The Pirates of Penzance” July 9-11.
The performances are an updated version of the 19th century play, still incorporating the story and famous songs, but with a modern-day spin replacing bumbling English lords who want to be pirates with office managers on a corporate retreat who desire to wreak havoc once the event is over.
Directed by Spencer Hamilton, who grew up performing on the Ross Ragland stage before embarking on a career as a professional actor, the cast is a collection of local residents and several first-time actors joined by a passion for performance and community despite the pandemic residual lingering effects.
Performances on Friday, July 9 and Saturday, July 10 will be at 7:30 p.m., with an additional matinee performance on Sunday, July 11 at 2 p.m. Additionally, the Friday performance will be livestreamed via Eventive, with the play being available to view on-demand thereafter for a limited time. Livestream passes are available at https://piratespenzance.eventive.org/welcome.
Tickets for “The Pirates of Penzance” are $22, $20 for seniors and active military, $18 for students, and $10 for children 12 and under. Livestreaming tickets are $22. Tickets may be purchased in advance through the Ross Ragland Theater box office during regular business hours at 541-884-LIVE (5483) or at www.ragland.org.