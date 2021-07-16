Fresh off a three-day performance of the annual Klamath Falls Community Theater production, the opening night effort of “The Pirates of Penzance” is available to view on-demand for a limited time through the Ross Ragland Theater.
A modern spin on the classic 19th century comedy-musical by famed playwrights Gilbert & Sullivan, the play was livestreamed on its opening night – the recording of which is available to view as an on-demand ticket through July 23. The play was directed by Spencer Hamilton and featured a cast comprised primarily of Klamath Falls residents. The play continued a long-standing tradition for a community theater production serving as the centerpiece of summer activities at the Ross Ragland Theater.
Tickets to view the musical production are $22, available to view at https://piratespenzance.eventive.org/welcome. For more information visit www.ragland.org.