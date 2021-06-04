Klamath Art Association and Gallery (KAA) is debuting a photography exhibit showcasing the works of Mary and Jack Noller from Sunday, June 6 through June 27, according to a news release.
The exhibit will be available for public viewing from 12-4 p.m. each day. Admission is free.
Mary Noller grew an interest in outdoor photography in 2014, while Jack has been serious about the craft for 27 years. Their collective works focus primarily on the outdoors and wildlife, in particular waterfowl.
The Klamath Art Gallery is located at 120 Riverside Dr. in Klamath Falls at south end of the Link River Birding Trail. The gallery is open Thursdays through Sundays, 12-4 p.m. For more information call 541-883-1833 or visit http://klamathartgallery.blogspot.com.