Joyce Dickens, a Klamath-based photographer and artist, will showcase various photographs and artwork from her Oregon travels and inspired by Klamath’s scenery, during a two-day free community showcase at the Falcon Heights Community Hall, July 17-18.
Taking place from 10 a.m. – 4 p.m. each day of the showcase, the event will consist of original photography including some on printed canvas and metal prints or custom-framed, as well as original acrylic paintings on canvas board and stretched canvas. Artwork varies in size from 8x8 inches to 24x36 inches. Content covers a spectrum ranging from abstracts to florals, landscapes and seascapes.
Dickens’ artwork prominently hangs in numerous locations around the United States and internationally.
“If I can bring a smile to your face and joy to your heart through my images, then my day has been a success,” said Dickens.
Falcon Heights is located at 10501 Washburn Way, accessible via Old Midland Road to enter Falcon Heights and then follow signs to the community hall.