The seventh annual Klamath Independent Film Festival will be Sept. 13-15, according to a news release.
As the only festival experience completely dedicated to Oregon films and filmmakers, KIFF continues to be the only place to fully experience Oregon independent films.
This year’s KIFF kicks off Friday, Sept. 13 with an opening night street party outside the Ross Ragland Theater, joined by filmmakers, sponsors and other VIPs along with live music, a selection of beverages and food trucks. The street party will be followed by an introduction to the festival and opening night screening of the feature movie “Phoenix, Oregon” which was filmed on location in Klamath Falls in 2018.
The film takes a comedic look at the existential crisis many face when trying to find meaning and relevancy at midlife. Despite controlling bosses, dead-end jobs, and broken relationships, the two leads must awaken hibernating courage and resilience in order to take new risks and keep dreams alive. Stars James Le Gros (“Drugstore Cowboy,” and “Living in Oblivion”), Lisa Edelstein (“Girlfriends’ Guide to Divorce,” the television show “House”), Jesse Borrego (“Fame,” and “Blood In Blood Out”), Diedrich Bader (“Napoleon Dynamite,” “Office Space,” and “Veep”) and Kevin Corrigan (“The Departed,” “Pineapple Express” and “True Romance”).
The festival will continue Saturday Sept. 14 with screenings of feature films at Pelican Cinemas, including “Leave No Trace” starring Ben Foster and directed by Debra Granik of “Winter’s Bone.” The festival returns to the Ragland on Sunday, Sept. 15 for short film programs and the KIFF 2019 awards. This year’s festival will screen six features and 38 shorts, with filmmakers on hand throughout for question and answer sessions with audiences at the screening of their films.
A variety of ticket prices are available for KIFF screenings. A full festival pass is $60, Friday passes are $25, weekend passes are $35, Saturday passes are $20, and tickets for individual film screenings are $10.
For full program details, synopses, trailers, schedule and tickets, visit klamathfilm.org/festival.