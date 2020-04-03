ASHLAND – How did Peter become Pan? Where did Neverland get its name? Where were the Lost Boys from? Why were Peter Pan ad Captain Hook archrivals?
Those questions and many more about Peter Pan are answered in “Peter and the Starcatcher,” a delightful, emotionally touching and often wildly funny-punny play that’s among the season openers at the Oregon Shakespeare Festival in Ashland.
“Peter” is a coming-of-age story of an isolated orphan without a name and friends. He’s a boy who distrusts all adults, who dreams of finding a home and family and meaningful connections. As the play opens, he’s miserable, lost in the bleak darkness of life without meaning, a boy who has experienced abandonment and loss. But as the play unfolds, the Boy is literally enlightened as he finds meaningful friendships, experiences the beauty of the sky and stars, and is finally given a name, Peter.
Based on a novel by humorist Dave Barry and Ridley Pearson, the author of suspense and young adult books, “Peter” is the origin story of J.M. Barrie’s beloved “Peter Pan.” Set in 1885 Portsmouth, England, the nameless boy is a passenger on a ship sailing to the isle of Rundoon to dispose of a trunk with magical, undisclosed contents. What Peter and two other orphans, the future Lost Boys, don’t know is they’re destined to become pet food for a diabolical king’s snakes. Things happen, often magical things. After all, Peter’s ship is the Neverland.
But “Peter” is also the story of the resourceful Molly, who, Barry has described as, “the one who saves the world … who changes the unnamed boy’s world.” The daughter of Lord Leonard Aster, it’s eventually revealed how Molly’s story connects with Peter Pan’s Wendy. Along the way it’s also explained how frightfully comic metaphor twisting Black Stache loses his hand then plans to take advantage of his new identity, Captain Hook.
The play’s dialogue is filled with clever wordplay, guffaw-inducing non-stop puns and pop culture references.
Director Lavina Jadhwani takes full advantage of the Angus Bowmer Theatre, using lighting, staging, eye-popping scenery and sets to create an often fantasy world. Especially dazzling is the opening of Act Two with many of the cast appearing as mermaids, elaborately costumed in vibrantly sparkling outfits. The mermaids are part of cast that also includes fairies and pirates. Music by Wayne Barker, featuring pianist Matt Goodrich and percussionist Reed Bentley, enhances the storytelling.
At its opening performance many lickety-split words and boisterous lyrics were often undecipherable, but that glitch will likely have been solved once the Festival’s temporary (hopefully) COVID-19-caused closure ends.
While “Peter” has many strengths, it’s because of uniformly strong cast that “Peter” visually and verbally comes alive. Especially impressive are Grace Chan Ng as the ever-charming and intelligent Molly, and Preston Mead is Boy/Peter. He, like several others, bounds about and flies over the stage like an Olympic gymnast. Likewise, James Ryen as Black Stache, Michael J. Hume as Captain Robert Falcon Scott, Cristofer Jean as Bill Slank, Regina Fernandez as Mrs. Brumbrake, and Dan Lin and Cyndii Johnson as the Boy’s fellow orphans give their characters life.
The story of “Peter and the Starcatcher,” just like “Peter Pan,” is an ageless tale for children and adults content to never fully grow up.