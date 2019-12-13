Subscribe Today! Please read: Readers of local content on the Herald and News website – heraldandnews.com – will require a subscription beginning today. For the first few months, non-subscribers will still be able to view 10 articles for free. If you are not already a subscriber, now is a great time to join for as little as $10/month!
Scrooge

The Ghost of Christmas Yet-to-Come points Scrooge toward his own grave, where none has mourned his death during a performance by Portland’s Traveling Langerns Theater Company at Pelican Elementary Dec. 6.

 Submitted photo

Can two adults entertain 222 children while teaching a meaningful lesson? Portland’s Traveling Lanterns Theater Company knows how. Its actors used audience interaction and physical comedy to amuse Pelican Elementary School’s students Dec. 6 while conveying the serious message of Charles Dickens’s “A Christmas Carol.”

“It was about being nice to people,” said second-grader Jayla Johnson, who was new to the story of Ebenezer Scrooge and his transformation from miser to benefactor.

“I think Scrooge is a lot like [Dr. Seuss’s] Grinch,” said another student.

The Traveling Lanterns were funded by the school’s Booster Club.

“Pelican is very happy to have the support of a small but mighty Booster Club,” said Principal Michelle McCabe. “While we have a strong focus on academics, our Boosters encourage a well-rounded educational experience by bringing in enrichment events, including plays, a Scholastic Book Fair and a June Activity-a-Thon.”

Tags