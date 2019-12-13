Can two adults entertain 222 children while teaching a meaningful lesson? Portland’s Traveling Lanterns Theater Company knows how. Its actors used audience interaction and physical comedy to amuse Pelican Elementary School’s students Dec. 6 while conveying the serious message of Charles Dickens’s “A Christmas Carol.”
“It was about being nice to people,” said second-grader Jayla Johnson, who was new to the story of Ebenezer Scrooge and his transformation from miser to benefactor.
“I think Scrooge is a lot like [Dr. Seuss’s] Grinch,” said another student.
The Traveling Lanterns were funded by the school’s Booster Club.
“Pelican is very happy to have the support of a small but mighty Booster Club,” said Principal Michelle McCabe. “While we have a strong focus on academics, our Boosters encourage a well-rounded educational experience by bringing in enrichment events, including plays, a Scholastic Book Fair and a June Activity-a-Thon.”