Pelican Cinemas, a Klamath Falls-based movie theater operated by Coming Attractions Theaters, will re-open in limited engagements as of Friday, June 12, according to a news release.
The theater while open to the public will take extra steps to ensure proper social distancing is maintained for the selection of second-run films to be screened. All tickets to film screenings will be $5. The theater is reopening under Oregon Phase II guidelines.
With no new films being released by motion picture studios to theaters at this time, Coming Attractions has compiled a list of films that encompass recent releases prior to the COVID-19 pandemic and familiar classics. At present film screenings have been announced for only weekend screenings starting Friday, June 12 through Sunday, June 14.
Films being shown include early 2020 film releases like “Sonic the Hedgehog,” “Trolls: World Tour,” and “The Invisible Man,” as well as familiar classics like “The Goonies” (An Astoria, Ore.-shot film that is celebrating its 35th anniversary this year), “Batman Begins,” and “Jurassic Park.”
Each of the 10 films selected for Pelican Cinemas’ reopening will be shown two times each day during the preliminary June 12-14 run.