When much of the world shutdown in March, so too did the film industry, leaving movie theaters stuck and out of luck for content or means to conduct business.
Major film studios moved many of their planned summer releases to online platforms, or delayed their release. Pelican Cinema, owned by Ashland-based Coming Attractions Theaters, like theaters across the world were forced to close their doors.
As restrictions have slowly begun to lift Pelican Cinema found a way to reopen in some capacity, offering curbside pickup of theater concessions to offer the familiar flavors of theater popcorn for home movie viewing. As of Friday, June 12, the Klamath Falls theater has reopened for film viewings, albeit in limited capacity.
To adhere to proper social distancing policies, all visitors to Pelican Cinema are tracked by name and phone for contact tracing purposes before being allowed to enter the theater. All staff are required to wear masks and gloves at all times. Every customer is personally escorted to seats in each screening’s respective theater to ensure proper spacing between people in each theater, while no more than 12-20 patrons are permitted per showing based on number of seats. Staff begin cleaning each theater thoroughly as soon as credits begin to roll.
All films being shown at Pelican Cinema, for now, are $5. There are no trailers or pre-roll advertisements, the feature films start at the exact listed time. Each film is shown only twice per day, and theater operations are limited to Friday – Sunday.
In the reopening weekend the films shown were a combination of classics from the 80s, 90s, and 2000s, as well as several films that previously had shown at Pelican earlier in the year before shutdowns were implemented. Films being shown included early 2020 film releases like “Sonic the Hedgehog,” “Trolls: World Tour,” and “The Invisible Man,” as well as familiar classics like “The Goonies” (An Astoria, Ore.-shot film that is celebrating its 35th anniversary this year), “Batman Begins,” and “Jurassic Park.”
Coming Attractions plans to add a variety of films to the schedule, while continuing to adhere to crowd restrictions and other implemented policies in the best attempt to safely reopen the facility for the public. Major film studios have not announced any film releases until at least July, with most of the anticipated annual summer blockbusters pushed back to later dates.
Coming Attractions operates 18 movie theaters ranging from Alaska to Northern California, including the Varsity Theatre and Ashland Street Cinema in Ashland in addition to Pelican Cinema. Pelican Cinema is located at 2643 Biehn St. in Klamath Falls.
Coming Attractions will announce each weekend’s film schedule for Pelican Cinema several days in advance at www.catheaters.com.