Pelican Cinema, a Klamath Falls-based movie theater affiliated with Coming Attractions Theaters out of Ashland, has reopened to the public with second-run movies at a discounted price.
Films are shown Fridays-Sundays for $5 per ticket. Screenings are limited to 12-20 people per theater, based on total seating capacity, to adhere to current social distancing prctices. Contact tracing information is collected for each individual in attendance, and staff wear masks and gloves at all times. Every customer is personally escorted to seats in each screening’s respective theater to ensure proper spacing between people in each theater. Under new Oregon restrictions, every customer must wear a mask to be admitted.
Films being presented vary week-to-week, comprised of classics from the 1980s, 90s and 2000s, as well as Hollywood films released early in 2020 prior to the COVID-19 pandemic forced theaters to close.
Pelican Cinema Film Lineup, July 3-5
All showings $5
“Trolls: World Tour” – When the Queen of the Hard Rock Trolls tries to take over all the Troll kingdoms, Queen Poppy and her friends try different ways to save all the Trolls. Rated G. 105 minutes. 1 p.m., 4 p.m.
“The Goonies” – A group of young misfits called The Goonies discover an ancient map and set out on an adventure to find a legendary pirate’s long-lost treasure. Rated PG. 125 minutes. 1:30 p.m., 4:30 p.m.
“Jurassic Park” – A pragmatic paleontologist visiting an almost complete theme park is tasked with protecting a couple of kids after a power failure causes the park’s cloned dinosaurs to run loose. Rated PG-13. 2 p.m., 5:20 p.m.
“50 First Dates” — Henry Roth is a man afraid of commitment up until he meets the beautiful Lucy. They hit it off and Henry think he’s finally found the girl of his dreams, until he discovers she has short-term memory loss and forgets him the next day. Rated PG-13. 99 minutes. 1:10 p.m., 4:10 p.m.
“Ghostbusters” — Three former parapsychology professors set up shop as a unique ghost removal service. Rated PG. 105 minutes. 1:20 p.m., 4:20 p.m.
“Mission: Impossible 3” — IMF agent Ethan Hunt comes into conflict with a dangerous and sadistic arms dealer who threatens his life and his fiancée in response. Rated PG-13. 126 minutes. 1:50 p.m., 5:10 p.m.
“Mission: Impossible 4 Ghost Protocol” — The IMF is shut down when it’s implicated in the bombing of the Kremlin, causing Ethan Hunt and his new team to go rogue to clear their organization’s name. Rated PG-13. 132 minutes. 2:10 p.m., 5:40 p.m.
“Mission: Impossible 5 Rogue Nation” — Ethan and his team take on their most impossible mission yet when they have to eradicate an international rogue organization as highly skilled as they are and committed to destroying the IMF. Rated PG-13. 131 minutes. 2:20 p.m., 5:50 p.m.
“Mission: Impossible 6 Fallout” — Ethan Hunt and his IMF team, along with some familiar allies, race against time after a mission gone wrong. Rated PG-13. 147 minutes. 2:30 p.m., 6 p.m.