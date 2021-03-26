Pelican Cinema, a Klamath Falls-based movie theater affiliated with Coming Attractions Theaters out of Ashland, has sat dormant for months due to COVID-19 crowd restrictions, but with recent rule changes the theater has reopened to the public once more with film screenings Fridays-Sundays.
Most films presented are at a discounted $7 per ticket for ages 12 and up, and $5 for ages 3-11. Children under 2 are free. Screenings are limited in ticket sales based on total seating capacity, to adhere to current social distancing practices. Contact tracing information is collected for each individual in attendance, and staff wear masks and gloves at all times. Every customer is personally escorted to seats in each screening’s respective theater to ensure proper spacing between people in each theater.
Under current Oregon restrictions, every customer must wear a mask to be admitted. Additional safety protocols implemented by the theater are in place to assure proper social distancing.
Select films are chosen for a reduced $5 guest appreciation ticket price. This week reduced ticket films include “Minari.”
Pelican Cinemas is also offering private movie rental screenings for up to 20 guests at a time. Email aprivaterental@catheatres.com for details and rates.
Pelican Cinema Film Lineup, March 26-28
“Wonder Woman 1984” — Diana must contend with a work colleague and businessman, whose desire for extreme wealth sends the world down a path of destruction, after an ancient artifact that grants wishes goes missing. Rated PG-13. 151 minutes. 3:10 p.m.
“The Croods: A New Age” — The prehistoric family the Croods are challenged by a rival family the Bettermans, who claim to be better and more evolved. Rated PG. 1:05 p.m., 1:20 p.m., 4:10 p.m.
“Tom & Jerry” — Adaptation of the classic Hanna-Barbera property, which reveals how Tom and Jerry first meet and form their rivalry. Rated PG. 101 minutes. 1:40 p.m., 4:30 p.m., 7:20 p.m.
“Chaos Walking” — A dystopian world where there are no women and all living creatures can hear each other’s thoughts in a stream of images, words, and sounds called Noise. Rated PG-13. 109 minutes. 1:50 p.m., 4:40 p.m., 7:40 p.m.
“Raya & the Last Dragon” — In a realm known as Kumandra, a re-imagined Earth inhabited by an ancient civilization, a warrior named Raya is determined to find the last dragon. Rated PG. 114 minutes. 1 p.m., 3 p.m., 4 p.m., 6 p.m., 7 p.m.
“The Courier” — Cold War spy Greville Wynne and his Russian source try to put an end to the Cuban Missile Crisis. Rated PG-13. 111 minutes. 6:40 p.m.
“Minari” — A Korean family starts a farm in 1980s Arkansas. Rated PG-13. 115 minutes. 6:50 p.m.
“Nobody” — A bystander who intervenes to help a woman being harassed by a group of men becomes the target of a vengeful drug lord. Rated R. 92 minutes. 1:10 p.m., 2:10 p.m., 3:50 p.m., 4:50 p.m., 6:30 p.m., 7:30 p.m.
“Senior Moment” — Stripped of his driver’s license, a retired NASA pilot must not only battle with the DMV, he must find new ways to navigate love and life without his beloved vintage Porsche. Rated PG-13. 92 minutes. 1:30 p.m., 4:20 p.m., 7:10 p.m.