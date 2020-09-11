Pelican Cinema, a Klamath Falls-based movie theater affiliated with Coming Attractions Theaters out of Ashland, has reopened to the public with second-run movies at a discounted price released early in 2020 and classic films.
Films are shown Thursdays-Sundays for $5 per ticket. Screenings are limited in ticket sales based on total seating capacity, to adhere to current social distancing practices, limiting total capacity to the entire facility at 100 including staff per Oregon mandate. Contact tracing information is collected for each individual in attendance, and staff wear masks and gloves at all times. Every customer is personally escorted to seats in each screening’s respective theater to ensure proper spacing between people in each theater.
Under new Oregon restrictions, every customer must wear a mask to be admitted.
Films being presented vary week-to-week, comprised of classics from the 1980s, 90s and 2000s, as well as Hollywood films released early in 2020 prior to the COVID-19 pandemic forced theaters to close, as well as select new films being released by film studios.
New films premiering this week include “The Broken Hearts Gallery.”
Pelican Cinema Film Lineup, Sept. 11-13
“Trolls: World Tour” – When the Queen of the Hard Rock Trolls tries to take over all the Troll kingdoms, Queen Poppy and her friends try different ways to save all the Trolls. Rated G. 105 minutes. 1:30 p.m., 4:20 p.m.
“Unhinged” – After a confrontation with an unstable man at an intersection, a woman becomes the target of his rage. 90 minutes. Rated R. 1:20 p.m., 4 p.m., 6:40 p.m.
“Words on Bathroom Walls” – A teenager coping with paranoid schizophrenia hopes his new experimental drug treatment will help him navigate high school and the outside world. Rated PG-13. 111 minutes. 7:20 p.m.
“The New Mutants” – Five young mutants, just discovering their abilities while held in a secret facility against their will, fight to escape their past sins and save themselves. Rated PG-13. 98 minutes. 1:40 p.m., 4:30 p.m., 7:30 p.m.
“Fatima” – Based on historical events, three young shepherds in Fátima, Portugal, report visions of the Virgin Mary, inspiring believers and angering officials of the Church and the government, who try to force them to recant their story. Rated PG-13. 113 minutes. 1:50 p.m.
“The Personal History of David Copperfield” – A modern take on Charles Dickens’s classic tale of a young orphan who is able to triumph over many obstacles. Rated PG. 119 minutes. 2:10 p.m., 6:40 p.m.
“Bill & Ted Face the Music” – Once told they’d save the universe during a time-traveling adventure, two would-be rockers from San Dimas, California find themselves as middle-aged dads still trying to crank out a hit song and fulfill their destiny. Rated PG-13. 91 minutes. 4:40 p.m., 7:40 p.m.
“Tenet” – Armed with only one word, Tenet, and fighting for the survival of the entire world, a Protagonist journeys through a twilight world of international espionage on a mission that will unfold in something beyond real time. Rated PG-13. 150 minutes. 2 p.m., 3 p.m., 6 p.m., 7 p.m.
“Broken Hearts Gallery” – After a break-up, a young woman decides to start a gallery where people can leave trinkets from past relationships. Rated PG-13. 108 minutes. 1:10 p.m., 4:10 p.m., 7:10 p.m.