Pelican Cinema, a Klamath Falls-based movie theater affiliated with Coming Attractions Theaters out of Ashland, has reopened to the public with second-run movies at a discounted price released early in 2020 and classic films.
Films are shown Fridays-Sundays, with most films presented for $5 per ticket, except for new releases. Screenings are limited in ticket sales based on total seating capacity, to adhere to current social distancing practices, limiting total capacity to the entire facility at 100 including staff per Oregon mandate. Contact tracing information is collected for each individual in attendance, and staff wear masks and gloves at all times. Every customer is personally escorted to seats in each screening’s respective theater to ensure proper spacing between people in each theater.
Under current Oregon restrictions, every customer must wear a mask to be admitted. Additional safety protocols implemented by the theater are in place to assure proper social distancing.
New films premiering this week include “The Climb,” “Dreamland,” “Freaky,” and “Come Away.”
Pelican Cinema Film Lineup, Nov. 13-15
“The War with Grandpa” — Upset that he has to share the room he loves with his grandfather, Peter decides to declare war in an attempt to get it back. Rated PG. 94 minutes. 1:30 p.m., 4:20 p.m., 7:10 p.m.
“Honest Thief” — Wanting to lead an honest life, a notorious bank robber turns himself in, only to be double-crossed by two ruthless FBI agents. Rated PG-13. 99 minutes. 1:50 p.m., 4:40 p.m., 7:30 p.m.
“Come Play” — A monster named Larry that manifests itself through smart phones and mobile devices. Feature film version of the 2017 short film. Rated PG-13. 105 minutes. 2:10 p.m., 5 p.m., 7:50 p.m.
“Toy Story” — A cowboy doll is profoundly threatened and jealous when a new spaceman figure supplants him as top toy in a boy’s room. Rated G. 81 minutes. 1:10 p.m., 3:50 p.m.
“Let Him Go” — A retired sheriff and his wife, grieving over the death of their son, set out to find their only grandson. Rated R. 116 minutes. 1 p.m., 4 p.m., 7 p.m.
“Beetlejuice” — The spirits of a deceased couple are harassed by an unbearable family that has moved into their home, and hire a malicious spirit to drive them out. Rated PG. 92 minutes. 6:40 p.m.
“Dreamland” — A teenager’s adventures as a bounty hunter takes an unexpected twist. Rated R. 98 minutes. 2 p.m., 4:50 p.m., 7:40 p.m.
“Come Away” — When their eldest brother dies, Peter and Alice seek to save their parents from despair until they are forced to choose between home and imagination, setting the stage for their iconic journeys into Wonderland and Neverland. Rated PG. 94 minutes. 1:20 p.m., 4:10 p.m., 6:50 p.m.
“Freaky” — After swapping bodies with a deranged serial killer, a young girl in high school discovers she has less than 24 hours before the change becomes permanent. Rated R. 101 minutes. 2:20 p.m., 5:10 p.m., 8 p.m.
“The Climb” — A look at the friendship between two guys that spans over many years. Rated R. 94 minutes. 1:40 p.m., 4:30 p.m., 7:20 p.m.